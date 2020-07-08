338 E. Davis st

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Revitalized home near old town Duncanville!!! - Come see what a little hardwork and effort can do to this beautiful old home in a charming Duncanville neighborhood. The first thing you will notice is the decorative wrought iron fence around the front yard and drive way which adds a lot of charm to this expansive corner lot. The large covered front porch is a perfect place to spend the evenings enjoing the peace and quiet

Walking inside you can the tile floors in the common areas are vibrant and really work well with the large corner fireplace in the living room. The kitchen has been completely redone with new appliances, cabinets and countertops throughout. The rest of the home has been given plenty of attention as well with new carpeting in the bedrooms and fresh counters in the bathrooms.

when it comes to outside entertainment the backyard is truly massive and low maintenance with brick laid out forming a large court yard and even a covered area cloee to the house to avoid the hot texas sun while barbequing.

The previous owner was clearly a Dallas cowboys fan as you can find hints all about the property for his love of America's Team!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4986788)