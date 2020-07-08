All apartments in Duncanville
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:29 PM

338 E. Davis st

338 East Davis Street · No Longer Available
Location

338 East Davis Street, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Revitalized home near old town Duncanville!!! - Come see what a little hardwork and effort can do to this beautiful old home in a charming Duncanville neighborhood. The first thing you will notice is the decorative wrought iron fence around the front yard and drive way which adds a lot of charm to this expansive corner lot. The large covered front porch is a perfect place to spend the evenings enjoing the peace and quiet
Walking inside you can the tile floors in the common areas are vibrant and really work well with the large corner fireplace in the living room. The kitchen has been completely redone with new appliances, cabinets and countertops throughout. The rest of the home has been given plenty of attention as well with new carpeting in the bedrooms and fresh counters in the bathrooms.
when it comes to outside entertainment the backyard is truly massive and low maintenance with brick laid out forming a large court yard and even a covered area cloee to the house to avoid the hot texas sun while barbequing.
The previous owner was clearly a Dallas cowboys fan as you can find hints all about the property for his love of America's Team!

Call us today for showing of this wonderful property, as it wont last long!

This property is professionally managed by Real Property Management Legend of Dallas, Tx.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4986788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 E. Davis st have any available units?
338 E. Davis st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 E. Davis st have?
Some of 338 E. Davis st's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 E. Davis st currently offering any rent specials?
338 E. Davis st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 E. Davis st pet-friendly?
No, 338 E. Davis st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 338 E. Davis st offer parking?
No, 338 E. Davis st does not offer parking.
Does 338 E. Davis st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 E. Davis st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 E. Davis st have a pool?
No, 338 E. Davis st does not have a pool.
Does 338 E. Davis st have accessible units?
No, 338 E. Davis st does not have accessible units.
Does 338 E. Davis st have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 E. Davis st does not have units with dishwashers.

