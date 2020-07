Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated

This is a fantastic house for the price. Original hardwoods, ceramic tile and remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Converted garage is second living, BUT could be fourth bedroom since it has a closet. Master suite is off of third bedroom. This home is priced for a quick lease. App fee $50 PER ADULT. APPLY ONLINE