Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Priced To Sell!! Nice 4 bedroom Home been updated and ready for move in! Updates include granite counters in the kitchen and upstairs bathroom, laminate flooring, updated vanity in downstairs bathroom, fresh paint and painted kitchen cabinets. Nice size living room. Ceiling fan in all bedrooms. Large backyard! Gorgeous and priced to sell! Don't miss this gem! 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 downstairs!