Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly bbq/grill

Beautful home in Duncanville, TX. Hard wood floors and a big backyard for those summer BBQs. Quiet neighborhood central to HWY 67 and 20. Close to shopping at Uptown Village in Cedar Hill and only minutes away from Parks Mall and Arlington HIghlands. Pets on a case by case basis. Schedule your showing today on RENTERSWAREHOUSE.COM.