No Housing Vouchers. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex located in Duncanville off of 67 and Main Street ready for move in. Fresh paint, new flooring. Split bedrooms, Spacious Livingroom, Separate Dining room, Kitchen with plenty of countertop space and appliances, Utility room with full-size connections and 2 car carport on back of the unit. Schools, utilities and property information must be verified by prospects. No Pets, No Smokers.