1635 Sunset Village Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

Zero lot line home in the sunset village. Home is a two story with Master bedroom down stairs and the other two bedrooms upstairs. Has a nice fire place in the living room and a small back yard. There are several parking lots near the home for overflow parking if you have friends over. Easy access to and from Hwy 67 for an easy commute to the Dallas Fort Worth area.