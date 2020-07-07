Zero lot line home in the sunset village. Home is a two story with Master bedroom down stairs and the other two bedrooms upstairs. Has a nice fire place in the living room and a small back yard. There are several parking lots near the home for overflow parking if you have friends over. Easy access to and from Hwy 67 for an easy commute to the Dallas Fort Worth area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1635 Sunset Village Drive have any available units?
1635 Sunset Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.