Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:23 PM

1635 Sunset Village Drive

1635 Sunset Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1635 Sunset Village Drive, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Zero lot line home in the sunset village. Home is a two story with Master bedroom down stairs and the other two bedrooms upstairs. Has a nice fire place in the living room and a small back yard. There are several parking lots near the home for overflow parking if you have friends over. Easy access to and from Hwy 67 for an easy commute to the Dallas Fort Worth area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 Sunset Village Drive have any available units?
1635 Sunset Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1635 Sunset Village Drive have?
Some of 1635 Sunset Village Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 Sunset Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1635 Sunset Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 Sunset Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1635 Sunset Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 1635 Sunset Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1635 Sunset Village Drive offers parking.
Does 1635 Sunset Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1635 Sunset Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 Sunset Village Drive have a pool?
No, 1635 Sunset Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1635 Sunset Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 1635 Sunset Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 Sunset Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1635 Sunset Village Drive has units with dishwashers.

