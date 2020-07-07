All apartments in Duncanville
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:12 AM

1538 Lime Leaf Lane

1538 Lime Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1538 Lime Leaf Lane, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Gently loved 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in established neighborhood of the Duncanville area. Home offers many appealing features such as a large, eat-in kitchen with bay windows and tile flooring. Freshly installed granite and pending backsplash installation. Wood-burning fireplace in the living area for those cozy nights in. Flagstone patio is great for entertaining. Tuff shed is 8' X 14' with built-in shelving. Extra-wide driveway for additional parking and much more. Convenient highway access; close to Costco and many other stores, dining and entertainment. Show this one before it is gone!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 Lime Leaf Lane have any available units?
1538 Lime Leaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1538 Lime Leaf Lane have?
Some of 1538 Lime Leaf Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1538 Lime Leaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1538 Lime Leaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 Lime Leaf Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1538 Lime Leaf Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 1538 Lime Leaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1538 Lime Leaf Lane offers parking.
Does 1538 Lime Leaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1538 Lime Leaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 Lime Leaf Lane have a pool?
No, 1538 Lime Leaf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1538 Lime Leaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 1538 Lime Leaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 Lime Leaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1538 Lime Leaf Lane has units with dishwashers.

