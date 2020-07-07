1538 Lime Leaf Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Gently loved 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in established neighborhood of the Duncanville area. Home offers many appealing features such as a large, eat-in kitchen with bay windows and tile flooring. Freshly installed granite and pending backsplash installation. Wood-burning fireplace in the living area for those cozy nights in. Flagstone patio is great for entertaining. Tuff shed is 8' X 14' with built-in shelving. Extra-wide driveway for additional parking and much more. Convenient highway access; close to Costco and many other stores, dining and entertainment. Show this one before it is gone!!!