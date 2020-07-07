All apartments in Duncanville
1247 Mission Street.
Last updated March 21 2019 at 10:34 PM

1247 Mission Street

Location

1247 Mission Street, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! The living room has a cozy fireplace and high ceilings! Great kitchen with white appliances, electric stove with built-in microwave which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1247 Mission Street have any available units?
1247 Mission Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1247 Mission Street have?
Some of 1247 Mission Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1247 Mission Street currently offering any rent specials?
1247 Mission Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1247 Mission Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1247 Mission Street is pet friendly.
Does 1247 Mission Street offer parking?
Yes, 1247 Mission Street offers parking.
Does 1247 Mission Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1247 Mission Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1247 Mission Street have a pool?
No, 1247 Mission Street does not have a pool.
Does 1247 Mission Street have accessible units?
No, 1247 Mission Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1247 Mission Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1247 Mission Street does not have units with dishwashers.

