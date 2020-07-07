All apartments in Duncanville
Find more places like 1119 Harlow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duncanville, TX
/
1119 Harlow Lane
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:47 PM

1119 Harlow Lane

1119 Harlow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duncanville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1119 Harlow Lane, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom, two bath, two story, two car garage home will be available for move in. Most kitchen appliances are furnished, however, resident will need to furnish their own refrigerator. One living area with a wood burning fireplace and French doors leading out to the backyard. Flooring throughout the home is all either ceramic tile or vinyl hardwood. Master bedroom and bath are located downstairs, two bedrooms and one bath located upstairs. Kitchen has plenty of countertops and cabinets, plus a pantry. You must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Harlow Lane have any available units?
1119 Harlow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 Harlow Lane have?
Some of 1119 Harlow Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Harlow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Harlow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Harlow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1119 Harlow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 1119 Harlow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1119 Harlow Lane offers parking.
Does 1119 Harlow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 Harlow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Harlow Lane have a pool?
No, 1119 Harlow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1119 Harlow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1119 Harlow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Harlow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1119 Harlow Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1303 Main
1303 S Main St
Duncanville, TX 75137
Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67
Duncanville, TX 75137

Similar Pages

Duncanville 1 BedroomsDuncanville 2 Bedrooms
Duncanville Apartments with GymDuncanville Cheap Places
Duncanville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TX
Forney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District