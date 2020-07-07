1119 Harlow Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace furnished oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Three bedroom, two bath, two story, two car garage home will be available for move in. Most kitchen appliances are furnished, however, resident will need to furnish their own refrigerator. One living area with a wood burning fireplace and French doors leading out to the backyard. Flooring throughout the home is all either ceramic tile or vinyl hardwood. Master bedroom and bath are located downstairs, two bedrooms and one bath located upstairs. Kitchen has plenty of countertops and cabinets, plus a pantry. You must see to appreciate.