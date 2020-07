Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely remodeled with open floor plan in popular Irwin Keasler Subdivision. This home sits on a hill located in a secluded area with a great country feel. Lots of trees in beautiful yard. Newish carpet. Hardwood floors in living and dining rooms. New interior paint. Tile roof.

Application is on our website at www.greenercitygroup.com and $50 application fee per adult paid there as well.