107 Willowbrook Drive
Last updated December 11 2019 at 10:57 PM

107 Willowbrook Drive

107 Willowbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

107 Willowbrook Drive, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Welcome home to this beautifully updated home. Located in an established neighborhood., this abode features a formal dining, office, living room, kitchen, and half bath on the first floor. The second floor boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, with the 4th bedroom being large enough for two, or used as a great game room! Your master suite comes with its own private bathroom and oversized balcony. Enjoy a beautiful backyard that includes a large patio and gated area, perfect for entertaining and relaxing. This home is perfectly located within walking distance to Hastings Elementary school, Lakeside Park and conveniently near Tom Thumb, restaurants, shops and more. Easy access to US-67 and I-20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Willowbrook Drive have any available units?
107 Willowbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Willowbrook Drive have?
Some of 107 Willowbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Willowbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
107 Willowbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Willowbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 107 Willowbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 107 Willowbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 107 Willowbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 107 Willowbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Willowbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Willowbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 107 Willowbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 107 Willowbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 107 Willowbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Willowbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Willowbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

