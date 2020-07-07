1011 Hayworth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Garden home shines with upgrades. Wood vinyl flooring enhances your living space and flows in all the right places. Living room features a vaulted ceiling and ceramic tile fireplace accented with a wood mantle. Kitchen features white cabinets with neutral countertops. Black range, dishwasher and a stainless steel built in microwave makes cooking a breeze. Master bedroom is spacious and offers 2 window view into your private fenced backyard. Ceiling fan is set into sunken ceiling. 2 car garage offers parking for your vehicles.



***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***