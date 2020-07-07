All apartments in Duncanville
1011 Hayworth Avenue
1011 Hayworth Avenue

1011 Hayworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1011 Hayworth Avenue, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Garden home shines with upgrades. Wood vinyl flooring enhances your living space and flows in all the right places. Living room features a vaulted ceiling and ceramic tile fireplace accented with a wood mantle. Kitchen features white cabinets with neutral countertops. Black range, dishwasher and a stainless steel built in microwave makes cooking a breeze. Master bedroom is spacious and offers 2 window view into your private fenced backyard. Ceiling fan is set into sunken ceiling. 2 car garage offers parking for your vehicles.

***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Hayworth Avenue have any available units?
1011 Hayworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 Hayworth Avenue have?
Some of 1011 Hayworth Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 Hayworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Hayworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Hayworth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 Hayworth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1011 Hayworth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1011 Hayworth Avenue offers parking.
Does 1011 Hayworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Hayworth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Hayworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1011 Hayworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Hayworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1011 Hayworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Hayworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 Hayworth Avenue has units with dishwashers.

