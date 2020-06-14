Apartment List
TX
/
desoto
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:20 PM

62 Apartments for rent in DeSoto, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for DeSoto renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
3 Units Available
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,230
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Huntington Ridge is located at 821 S Polk St DeSoto, TX and is managed by CLEAR Property Management , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
5 Units Available
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1388 sqft
Mount Vernon's new and renovated Apartment Homes offer a charm that is not often found in this day and age. Professionally managed by people who really care.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
1 Unit Available
Park at Wintergreen
320 East Wintergreen Rd, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
952 sqft
Come discover our beautifully landscaped pet-friendly community here at the prestigious Park at Wintergreen Apartment Homes. Here you'll find the ideal combination of necessities and location to satisfy your needs.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
7 Units Available
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Access to pools, cybercafe, and office tools. These modern apartments are located by beautiful hiking/biking trails like the Roy Orr Trail. Many gathering areas and a social calendar with activities for all residents.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
6 Units Available
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1180 sqft
Modern community with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site dog park, courtyard and pool. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour maintenance and lots of parking available.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
6 Units Available
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1167 sqft
Come home to Bellwether Ridge Apartments in Desoto, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
7 Units Available
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1070 sqft
Charming homes with plush carpeting and washer/dryer hookups. Lots of community offerings, including a fitness center and off-street parking. Near Cedar Hill State Park and Thorntree Country Club. Easy access to I-35 and US 67.
Results within 1 mile of DeSoto
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
21 Units Available
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$711
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$898
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
925 sqft
Located at the intersection of Highway 67 and I-20, this community is moments away from some of the best shopping and dining in Dallas. Enjoy dips in the pool at this pet-friendly community. In-unit fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
13 Units Available
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1213 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Greens of Hickory Trail. Our Dallas apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
3 Units Available
Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67, Duncanville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
993 sqft
Located along Route 67 and close to I-35E. Modern apartments with oversized closets, a modern kitchen and breakfast bar. Community includes a pool, a gym, a clubhouse and a coffee bar with free WiFi.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
24 Units Available
The Harrison
7905 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
898 sqft
Sparkling bi-level pool. Bright rainbow playground with climbing equipment, slide. Affordable housing community with income limits. Immediate access to I-20 and US-67.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
10 Units Available
PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
914 sqft
Located close to I-20 and Route 67. Spacious apartments with a patio or balcony, hardwood flooring and modern kitchen with appliances. Community offers a pool, on-site laundry and free parking.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
$
13 Units Available
Luna Apartments
8081 Marvin D Love Freeway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
454 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
706 sqft
At Luna Apartment Homes, we go above and beyond to ensure that our community offers amenities suited to your lifestyle. Our spacious floor plans come supplied with must-have and nice-to-have amenities designed to ease the stress of day-to-day life.
Results within 5 miles of DeSoto
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
12 Units Available
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,362
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience a new standard of living at Midtown Cedar Hill Apartments. Our beautiful community is located in the heart of Cedar Hill, Texas.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
3 Units Available
Highland Road Village
2704 S Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$922
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
944 sqft
Finding an apartment home in Dallas, Texas has never been easier! Be one of the residents to call the community of Highland Road Village home here at our beautiful apartment community.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
Redbird
20 Units Available
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Southwest Center Mall, I-20 and Bahama Beach Waterpark. Units with upgraded features including designer crown molding, stone entryways and garden tubs with luxurious ceramic surrounds.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
$
Kimball
8 Units Available
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1232 sqft
Dallas' best kept secret, nestled in an abundance of mature greenery and beautiful Briar Gate Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
3 Units Available
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. On-site laundry facilities provided. Recreational amenities include a pool and playground. Near shopping at Cedar Hill Village and the Plaza at Cedar Hill.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
10 Units Available
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1040 sqft
Are you searching for great apartment home living? Well, look no further because Windsor Forest has set the new standard in Dallas, Texas! We offer a great location that is guaranteed to make your life comfortable and convenient.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Redbird
35 Units Available
6500 South
6500 S Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
887 sqft
Deluxe apartment units have fireplaces and luxurious master bedrooms, and are recently renovated. On-site features include playground, three swimming pools, clubhouse, hot tub and fitness facility. Conveniently located just southwest of Dallas.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
Redbird
1 Unit Available
The Way Apartments
5301 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1206 sqft
The Way Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in southwest Dallas, Texas. Our convenient location near Marvin D Love Freeway means easy access to your favorite shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
$
Redbird
25 Units Available
Mill House
4311 Woodhollow Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1272 sqft
Affordable, cozy and centrally-located, these units provide on-site laundry, patios and balconies, dishwashers, hardwood floors and in-unit bathtubs. Some include walk-in closets and porches, as well.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
7 Units Available
1303 Main
1303 S Main St, Duncanville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,011
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1057 sqft
Known for its quality and comfort, this complex includes a variety of home-style 1- and 2-bedroom apartments. You'll find gourmet kitchens, lavish interior finishes, picture windows, custom cabinetry and much more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Five Mile Creek
5 Units Available
Five Mile Creek
5151 Village Fair Drive, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,331
1268 sqft
Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Five Mile Creek offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
City Guide for DeSoto, TX

DeSoto is among North Texas' oldest towns. It was first settled in 1848, just shortly after Texas became independent from Mexico.

Although it's just 16 miles away from Dallas, DeSoto is a happening city in its own right. It's a hub for arts and culture, and there's always something going on. That said, it still retains a great sense of community. There are a whole host of town events that go on throughout the year and you won't risk getting yelled at if you ask to borrow a cup of sugar from your neighbors. The town has a long and interesting history, and you'll still find some stunning historic buildings in the area, such as Nance Farm. There are some stunning places to live in DeSoto, whether you prefer older or newer properties. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in DeSoto, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for DeSoto renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

