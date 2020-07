950 Marisa Lane

Amenities

fireplace game room media room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities game room media room

BEAUTIFUL EXECUTIVE HOME READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. THIS 2 STORY HOME IS ON A CORNER LOT, HAS 5 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHS, 3 LIVING AREAS AND 2 DINING AREAS. Downstairs... MASTER SUITE WITH SEE THRU FIREPLACE, GARDEN TUB, SEP SHWR, DBL VNTY & A NICE SIZE WALKNIN CLOSET PLUS 1 OTHER BDRM. upstairs... GAMEROOM, MEDIA ROOM & 3 BEDROOMS. some updates and repairs are in process. addtl pics to come

please note: applicant must verify all listing info including sqft, rm dimensions, schools prior to applying and or signing a lease.