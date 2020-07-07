All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated March 22 2020 at 5:35 AM

804 Red Bud Drive

804 Red Bud Drive · No Longer Available
Location

804 Red Bud Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beauty is a nice size with new inside paint and all new plank flooring other then some ceramic tile in entry and bathrooms. NO CARPET. There is a fireplace with built in bookcase in the living area and a dining area outside the kitchen. New blinds. This property has a few ceiling fans and new microwave and gas stove. 2 car garage in back with an opener. The yard is small and fenced. Both gas and electric. 1 cat possible or 1 dog under 10 lbs. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent with good rental and no bad rental in last 5 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Red Bud Drive have any available units?
804 Red Bud Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Red Bud Drive have?
Some of 804 Red Bud Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Red Bud Drive currently offering any rent specials?
804 Red Bud Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Red Bud Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 Red Bud Drive is pet friendly.
Does 804 Red Bud Drive offer parking?
Yes, 804 Red Bud Drive offers parking.
Does 804 Red Bud Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Red Bud Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Red Bud Drive have a pool?
No, 804 Red Bud Drive does not have a pool.
Does 804 Red Bud Drive have accessible units?
No, 804 Red Bud Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Red Bud Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Red Bud Drive has units with dishwashers.

