804 Red Bud Drive

Amenities
This beauty is a nice size with new inside paint and all new plank flooring other then some ceramic tile in entry and bathrooms. NO CARPET. There is a fireplace with built in bookcase in the living area and a dining area outside the kitchen. New blinds. This property has a few ceiling fans and new microwave and gas stove. 2 car garage in back with an opener. The yard is small and fenced. Both gas and electric. 1 cat possible or 1 dog under 10 lbs. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent with good rental and no bad rental in last 5 years.