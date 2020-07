Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Wow! This is it. Your new home awaits. Nice community and drive up appeal located in a well desired Desoto community. home offers an open floor plan with lots of space for a growing family. Two living areas, split bedrooms and master features, separate shower and huge walk in closet. All black appliances, fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Schedule today, lease tomorrow.