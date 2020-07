Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very Well Kept 4 Bdrm, 2-1 Baths with Lots and Lots of closet Space. Formals and Family Room with Open Concept and Gas Fireplace. Eat in Kitchen Bar. All Appliances including Refrigerator. Lovely Wood Deck for entertaining. Gated Entrance at Back. Rear Garage, Gas Heat. Large Master Downstairs with Garden Tub. All Bedrooms are Big,

Split Landing Staircase with Eye Catching Views. Window Treatments. A very Spacious Home just off of I 35 for

quick access to Interstates.