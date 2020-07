Amenities

Corner lot, 2115 SF, with alley and rear entry garage, 3,2,2 with study, island kitchen, formal living area, split bedrooms with master in front. Hardwood floor is den, tile in kitchen, carpet in bedrooms. No pets, no smoking, not set up for housing. TAR application for every adult, $50ea application fee.