526 Bob White Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Stroll up your sidewalk into this lovely home where ceramic flooring greets you at entry and continues into the entertainment areas. Pretty landscape and trees surround this home. Living room features fireplace and multiple windows for view of backyard. Kitchen features Oak cabinets, granite counter tops and an appliance package. Master en-suite offers a dual sink vanity with elongated vanity and knees space. Garden tub and separate shower. Covered patio out in fenced back yard make out door entertainment easy! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).