526 Bob White Street
Last updated July 25 2019 at 6:41 PM

526 Bob White Street

526 Bob White Street · No Longer Available
Location

526 Bob White Street, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stroll up your sidewalk into this lovely home where ceramic flooring greets you at entry and continues into the entertainment areas. Pretty landscape and trees surround this home. Living room features fireplace and multiple windows for view of backyard. Kitchen features Oak cabinets, granite counter tops and an appliance package. Master en-suite offers a dual sink vanity with elongated  vanity and knees space. Garden tub and separate shower. Covered patio out in fenced back yard make out door entertainment easy! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Bob White Street have any available units?
526 Bob White Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 Bob White Street have?
Some of 526 Bob White Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Bob White Street currently offering any rent specials?
526 Bob White Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Bob White Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 Bob White Street is pet friendly.
Does 526 Bob White Street offer parking?
Yes, 526 Bob White Street offers parking.
Does 526 Bob White Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 Bob White Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Bob White Street have a pool?
No, 526 Bob White Street does not have a pool.
Does 526 Bob White Street have accessible units?
No, 526 Bob White Street does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Bob White Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 Bob White Street has units with dishwashers.

