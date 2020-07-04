All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 504 Sierra Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
504 Sierra Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

504 Sierra Drive

504 Sierra Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

504 Sierra Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing updated 3/2 home with garage in quiet established neighborhood! This home features a spacious living area with wood burning fireplace, new trendy flooring, paint and updated light fixtures throughout. Stainless, electric range, dishwasher, microwave all provided. Huge walk in closet and recessed ceiling in the master suite provide an extra roomy feel.
This is a pet friendly home with $25/month "pet rent". Landlord does not allow previous evictions. Total household income must be at least 3x rent-(4275).
**The best method of contact is text or email.**
Tenant pays all utilities.
Close to schools and shopping. Don't miss out on this rare find!
Amazing updated 3/2 home with garage in quiet established neighborhood! This home features a spacious living area with wood burning fireplace, new trendy flooring, paint and updated light fixtures throughout. Stainless, electric range, dishwasher, microwave all provided. Huge walk in closet and recessed ceiling in the master suite provide an extra roomy feel.
This is a pet friendly home with $25/month "pet rent". Landlord does not allow previous evictions. Total household income must be at least 3x rent-(4275). **The best method of contact is text or email.
Tenant pays all utilities.
Close to schools and shopping. Don't miss out on this rare find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Sierra Drive have any available units?
504 Sierra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 Sierra Drive have?
Some of 504 Sierra Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Sierra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
504 Sierra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Sierra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Sierra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 504 Sierra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 504 Sierra Drive offers parking.
Does 504 Sierra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Sierra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Sierra Drive have a pool?
No, 504 Sierra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 504 Sierra Drive have accessible units?
No, 504 Sierra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Sierra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Sierra Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary