501 Danny Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:46 PM

501 Danny Drive

501 Danny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

501 Danny Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One level, brick, ranch style home with a large backyard, featuring a spacious open floor plan, and updated light fixtures throughout. The living room, and common areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. The living room also includes a cozy fireplace at the center. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances, spacious countertops and ample cabinet space. Bedrooms include spacious closets and carpeted flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

