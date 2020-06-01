501 Danny Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

One level, brick, ranch style home with a large backyard, featuring a spacious open floor plan, and updated light fixtures throughout. The living room, and common areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. The living room also includes a cozy fireplace at the center. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances, spacious countertops and ample cabinet space. Bedrooms include spacious closets and carpeted flooring.