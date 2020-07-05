440 Derby Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in DeSoto is move-in ready! This home features laminate wood floors, skylights, french doors and a two-sided fireplace dividing the living area and family room! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and countertop space! The master bath has two separate vanities, two separate walk-in closets, stand up shower and garden tub! Covered back patio!

Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.