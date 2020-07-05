All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

440 Derby Lane

440 Derby Lane · No Longer Available
Location

440 Derby Lane, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in DeSoto is move-in ready! This home features laminate wood floors, skylights, french doors and a two-sided fireplace dividing the living area and family room! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and countertop space! The master bath has two separate vanities, two separate walk-in closets, stand up shower and garden tub! Covered back patio!
Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Derby Lane have any available units?
440 Derby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 Derby Lane have?
Some of 440 Derby Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Derby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
440 Derby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Derby Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 Derby Lane is pet friendly.
Does 440 Derby Lane offer parking?
Yes, 440 Derby Lane offers parking.
Does 440 Derby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 Derby Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Derby Lane have a pool?
No, 440 Derby Lane does not have a pool.
Does 440 Derby Lane have accessible units?
No, 440 Derby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Derby Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 Derby Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

