Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Cute three bedroom two bath home will be available May 1st! Good sized living area with builtins and woodburning fireplace. Two dining areas and kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of storage space. Spacious master bedroom with bath featuring separate shower, garden tub and walk in closet. Other bedrooms are nice sized. Good sized backyard with open patio and deck. Convenient location! A must see that won't last long.