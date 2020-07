Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Application has been accepted and status will change soon. Beautiful backyard with in ground pool and deck. 3 bedrooms 2 baths and 2 car garage. In beautiful neighborhood! Property backs up to park and walking trail. Huge living area, wood burning fireplace, bookcases and wood floors. Sprinkler system.Good location, close to i-35 . Application fee required $50 per adult and non-refundable.