DeSoto, TX
1725 Plum Creek Drive
Last updated August 20 2019 at 2:26 AM

1725 Plum Creek Drive

1725 Plum Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1725 Plum Creek Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115
Briarwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous well cared for home since being Completely Remodeled. 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 living areas, large master with newly tiled separate tub and shower, separate his and hers vanities, large walk-in closet, large family room with gas fireplace, spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and nook, lovely view of family room and formal areas from upstairs, downstairs bedroom ideal for office, 3 bedrooms and 3rd living area upstairs. You must see this Great floor plan in person to fully appreciate it. Like new stainless steel refrigerator, and washer, dryer are negotiable. Tenant or tenant's agent must verify all information. Broker is relative of owners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Plum Creek Drive have any available units?
1725 Plum Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 Plum Creek Drive have?
Some of 1725 Plum Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Plum Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Plum Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Plum Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1725 Plum Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 1725 Plum Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1725 Plum Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1725 Plum Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1725 Plum Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Plum Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1725 Plum Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Plum Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1725 Plum Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Plum Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 Plum Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

