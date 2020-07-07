1725 Plum Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous well cared for home since being Completely Remodeled. 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 living areas, large master with newly tiled separate tub and shower, separate his and hers vanities, large walk-in closet, large family room with gas fireplace, spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and nook, lovely view of family room and formal areas from upstairs, downstairs bedroom ideal for office, 3 bedrooms and 3rd living area upstairs. You must see this Great floor plan in person to fully appreciate it. Like new stainless steel refrigerator, and washer, dryer are negotiable. Tenant or tenant's agent must verify all information. Broker is relative of owners.