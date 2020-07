Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home in DeSoto! This home features high ceilings, an oversized backyard, a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace, and a formal dining room with seating for up to 12! The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and two breakfast bars. Master bath offers dual sinks with granite countertops along with a separate shower and tub. Carpet and ceramic tile flooring throughout the home!