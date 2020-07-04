All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated December 21 2019 at 7:00 AM

136 Boulder Creek Dr.

136 Boulder Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

136 Boulder Creek Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115
Briarwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 2 Story Home in Desoto - https://rently.com/properties/1136409?source=marketing
Large 2 story home with 2 living areas and 2 dining areas, All 4 bedrooms are upstairs and all are large. The kitchen has an island with many cabinets and builtin microwave. Ceiling fans and garage opener. Master bath has a garden tub and separate shower. There is a fireplace in the lower living area. DeSoto ISD. Home is gas and electric. Deck in back and fenced yard. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 fee and can use credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad rental in last 5 years.

Carpets have been cleaned, there are some stains so that is why rent is lower then going rate.

(RLNE2630776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Boulder Creek Dr. have any available units?
136 Boulder Creek Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 136 Boulder Creek Dr. have?
Some of 136 Boulder Creek Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Boulder Creek Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
136 Boulder Creek Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Boulder Creek Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 136 Boulder Creek Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 136 Boulder Creek Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 136 Boulder Creek Dr. offers parking.
Does 136 Boulder Creek Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Boulder Creek Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Boulder Creek Dr. have a pool?
No, 136 Boulder Creek Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 136 Boulder Creek Dr. have accessible units?
No, 136 Boulder Creek Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Boulder Creek Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Boulder Creek Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

