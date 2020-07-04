136 Boulder Creek Dr.

Amenities

Nice 2 Story Home in Desoto - https://rently.com/properties/1136409?source=marketing

Large 2 story home with 2 living areas and 2 dining areas, All 4 bedrooms are upstairs and all are large. The kitchen has an island with many cabinets and builtin microwave. Ceiling fans and garage opener. Master bath has a garden tub and separate shower. There is a fireplace in the lower living area. DeSoto ISD. Home is gas and electric. Deck in back and fenced yard. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 fee and can use credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad rental in last 5 years.



Carpets have been cleaned, there are some stains so that is why rent is lower then going rate.



(RLNE2630776)