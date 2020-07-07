All apartments in DeSoto
1312 Sparrow Ct
1312 Sparrow Ct

1312 Sparrow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1312 Sparrow Lane, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious ranch style home has been updated with new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Spacious living area and split master bedroom for privacy. Call us today to schedule a showing. This one will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Sparrow Ct have any available units?
1312 Sparrow Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 Sparrow Ct have?
Some of 1312 Sparrow Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Sparrow Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Sparrow Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Sparrow Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 Sparrow Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1312 Sparrow Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Sparrow Ct offers parking.
Does 1312 Sparrow Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Sparrow Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Sparrow Ct have a pool?
No, 1312 Sparrow Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Sparrow Ct have accessible units?
No, 1312 Sparrow Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Sparrow Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 Sparrow Ct has units with dishwashers.

