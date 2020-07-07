1312 Sparrow Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious ranch style home has been updated with new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Spacious living area and split master bedroom for privacy. Call us today to schedule a showing. This one will go fast!