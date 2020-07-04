NICE 3 BED 1.5 BATH HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. FRESH PAINT, RECENTLY REPLACED FLOORING.LARGE LIVING AREA OPEN TO KITCHEN. HUGE FENCED YARD IN WELL ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD. APP FEE $50 PER ADULT APPLY ONLINE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 123 EVELYN Street have any available units?
123 EVELYN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 123 EVELYN Street currently offering any rent specials?
123 EVELYN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.