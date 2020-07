Amenities

in unit laundry garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3/2/2 - Awesome 3 bedroom loft near downtown is spacious with beautiful hardwoods on the main floor. top level is the master bed. 2nd level is the living area and kitchen with soaring ceiling and grand level has 2 small bedrooms, laundry, full bath and access to the 2 car garage. Gated property. Does not include fridge or washer and dryer.



(RLNE4806457)