Last updated October 22 2019 at 3:28 AM

1205 Mountain Laurel Lane

1205 Mountain Laurel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Mountain Laurel Lane, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This extraordinary, one story home, sits nestled inside the highly sought after Churchill Estates neighborhood. Walking distance from shopping, restaurants, and an Elementary school, this would be the ideal home for a family.Upon entry of this fantastic home, you will be in awe of the bright, openness, featuring a formal dining room and two large living areas with a great, brick fireplace. The beautiful kitchen with breakfast area that flows into the large living area. With four bedrooms and two full baths, this house is a great place for you to call home. Schedule an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Mountain Laurel Lane have any available units?
1205 Mountain Laurel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 1205 Mountain Laurel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Mountain Laurel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Mountain Laurel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Mountain Laurel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 1205 Mountain Laurel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Mountain Laurel Lane offers parking.
Does 1205 Mountain Laurel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Mountain Laurel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Mountain Laurel Lane have a pool?
No, 1205 Mountain Laurel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Mountain Laurel Lane have accessible units?
No, 1205 Mountain Laurel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Mountain Laurel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Mountain Laurel Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Mountain Laurel Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 Mountain Laurel Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

