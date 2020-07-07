1205 Mountain Laurel Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace

This extraordinary, one story home, sits nestled inside the highly sought after Churchill Estates neighborhood. Walking distance from shopping, restaurants, and an Elementary school, this would be the ideal home for a family.Upon entry of this fantastic home, you will be in awe of the bright, openness, featuring a formal dining room and two large living areas with a great, brick fireplace. The beautiful kitchen with breakfast area that flows into the large living area. With four bedrooms and two full baths, this house is a great place for you to call home. Schedule an appointment today!