1205 Beeblossom Drive

Great 4 split bedrooms home. It has 2 full bathrooms. Open floorplan. You have the flexibility to have 1 living room and 2 dining areas or 1 dining and 2 living areas. Sprinkler System. Landlord pays for the Security Alarm Monitoring. Brand new microwave (sorry pictures were taken before appliances were installed). Refrigerator is provided. You will have direct relationship with one Great Landlord; repairs reported problems quickly. Don't miss this opportunity. Money required: First months rent, last months rent and security deposit. Last months rent can be paid in 6 monthly installments.