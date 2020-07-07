All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 1205 Beeblossom Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
1205 Beeblossom Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:19 AM

1205 Beeblossom Drive

1205 Beeblossom Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1205 Beeblossom Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 4 split bedrooms home. It has 2 full bathrooms. Open floorplan. You have the flexibility to have 1 living room and 2 dining areas or 1 dining and 2 living areas. Sprinkler System. Landlord pays for the Security Alarm Monitoring. Brand new microwave (sorry pictures were taken before appliances were installed). Refrigerator is provided. You will have direct relationship with one Great Landlord; repairs reported problems quickly. Don't miss this opportunity. Money required: First months rent, last months rent and security deposit. Last months rent can be paid in 6 monthly installments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Beeblossom Drive have any available units?
1205 Beeblossom Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Beeblossom Drive have?
Some of 1205 Beeblossom Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Beeblossom Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Beeblossom Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Beeblossom Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Beeblossom Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 1205 Beeblossom Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Beeblossom Drive offers parking.
Does 1205 Beeblossom Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Beeblossom Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Beeblossom Drive have a pool?
No, 1205 Beeblossom Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Beeblossom Drive have accessible units?
No, 1205 Beeblossom Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Beeblossom Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Beeblossom Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary