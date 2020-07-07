All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 119 Larchbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
119 Larchbrook Drive
Last updated March 18 2019 at 7:58 PM

119 Larchbrook Drive

119 Larchbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

119 Larchbrook Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice duplex with updated paint. There is plank flooring in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The large living area has a fireplace. Blinds thruout home. The kitchen has a dining area. Kitchen has all appliances but frig is not guaranteed. Utility room beyond kitchen. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Patio in back and fenced yard. Gas and electric. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Larchbrook Drive have any available units?
119 Larchbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Larchbrook Drive have?
Some of 119 Larchbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Larchbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
119 Larchbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Larchbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Larchbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 119 Larchbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 119 Larchbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 119 Larchbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Larchbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Larchbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 119 Larchbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 119 Larchbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 119 Larchbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Larchbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Larchbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary