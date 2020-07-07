119 Larchbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice duplex with updated paint. There is plank flooring in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The large living area has a fireplace. Blinds thruout home. The kitchen has a dining area. Kitchen has all appliances but frig is not guaranteed. Utility room beyond kitchen. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Patio in back and fenced yard. Gas and electric. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.