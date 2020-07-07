All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 1125 Waterview Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
1125 Waterview Lane
Last updated August 2 2019 at 6:44 AM

1125 Waterview Lane

1125 Waterview Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1125 Waterview Lane, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out this large, single story, and fully remodeled home in the quiet and mature area of The Meadows. Updates to the home include new flooring, painting, granite countertops, and trim all throughout the home. Foundation was worked on and lifetime foundation warranty is on hand for the next homeowner. Beautiful and original stone fireplace, high ceilings, and massive living areas and dining area make this home perfect for a family and for entertaining. Master bedroom is a large en-suite with a beautifully remodeled walk in shower. Make this beautiful, contemporary styled remodel your very own home! Just minutes from Downtown Dallas and no HOA! New Gas cooktop will be included with the sale of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Waterview Lane have any available units?
1125 Waterview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 Waterview Lane have?
Some of 1125 Waterview Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Waterview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Waterview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Waterview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1125 Waterview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 1125 Waterview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1125 Waterview Lane offers parking.
Does 1125 Waterview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Waterview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Waterview Lane have a pool?
No, 1125 Waterview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Waterview Lane have accessible units?
No, 1125 Waterview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Waterview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 Waterview Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary