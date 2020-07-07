1125 Waterview Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Check out this large, single story, and fully remodeled home in the quiet and mature area of The Meadows. Updates to the home include new flooring, painting, granite countertops, and trim all throughout the home. Foundation was worked on and lifetime foundation warranty is on hand for the next homeowner. Beautiful and original stone fireplace, high ceilings, and massive living areas and dining area make this home perfect for a family and for entertaining. Master bedroom is a large en-suite with a beautifully remodeled walk in shower. Make this beautiful, contemporary styled remodel your very own home! Just minutes from Downtown Dallas and no HOA! New Gas cooktop will be included with the sale of the home.