1012 Granite Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1012 Granite Lane

Location

1012 Granite Lane, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious remodeled home with open floorpan. Home has new vinyl flooring and NO CARPET! All fresh paint throughout and new light fixtures. Kitchen has new SS appliances and overlooks 2nd living area with wood burning fireplace. All new window blinds and every bedroom has a ceiling fan with lots of natural sunlight. Garage has one-room conversion that could be used as a hobby room and still plenty of space for car parking and storage. This cute updated home is move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Granite Lane have any available units?
1012 Granite Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 Granite Lane have?
Some of 1012 Granite Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Granite Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Granite Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Granite Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Granite Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 1012 Granite Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Granite Lane offers parking.
Does 1012 Granite Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Granite Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Granite Lane have a pool?
No, 1012 Granite Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Granite Lane have accessible units?
No, 1012 Granite Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Granite Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 Granite Lane has units with dishwashers.

