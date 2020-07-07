1012 Granite Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious remodeled home with open floorpan. Home has new vinyl flooring and NO CARPET! All fresh paint throughout and new light fixtures. Kitchen has new SS appliances and overlooks 2nd living area with wood burning fireplace. All new window blinds and every bedroom has a ceiling fan with lots of natural sunlight. Garage has one-room conversion that could be used as a hobby room and still plenty of space for car parking and storage. This cute updated home is move-in ready!