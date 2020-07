Amenities

Beautifully laid out 4 bedroom home with study. WOOD floors, carpet in bedrooms. Granite in kitchen,desk and baths. Covered back porch, blinds, light grey walls and white cabinets. HOA fees included in lease along with Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. LAWN CARE INCLUDED IN LEASE. Application fee is $60 in certified funds per person over 18 that will live in property.