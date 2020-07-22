2601 Case Castle Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Gorgeous LOW MAINTENANCE garden home located in GATED community of The Reserves in Castle Hills. Open floor plan, eat-in kitchen w SS appliances, granite countertops, and extra large island. Living room has hardwood floors w stone fireplace w views of covered porch. Formal dining has oversized chandelier for dramatic feel. Den has wood french doors and crown moulding. Master suite is dreamy 500sf of luxury. Private park w lake a few steps away. Private amenity center with fitness room and pool included.