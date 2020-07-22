All apartments in Denton County
Denton County, TX
2601 Case Castle Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2601 Case Castle Court

2601 Case Castle Court · No Longer Available
Location

2601 Case Castle Court, Denton County, TX 75056
Castle Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous LOW MAINTENANCE garden home located in GATED community of The Reserves in Castle Hills. Open floor plan, eat-in kitchen w SS appliances, granite countertops, and extra large island. Living room has hardwood floors w stone fireplace w views of covered porch. Formal dining has oversized chandelier for dramatic feel. Den has wood french doors and crown moulding. Master suite is dreamy 500sf of luxury. Private park w lake a few steps away. Private amenity center with fitness room and pool included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Case Castle Court have any available units?
2601 Case Castle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 2601 Case Castle Court have?
Some of 2601 Case Castle Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Case Castle Court currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Case Castle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Case Castle Court pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Case Castle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 2601 Case Castle Court offer parking?
Yes, 2601 Case Castle Court offers parking.
Does 2601 Case Castle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Case Castle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Case Castle Court have a pool?
Yes, 2601 Case Castle Court has a pool.
Does 2601 Case Castle Court have accessible units?
No, 2601 Case Castle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Case Castle Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 Case Castle Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 Case Castle Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2601 Case Castle Court does not have units with air conditioning.
