Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

If you are looking for a house to lease look no further. Close to all major highways and located in a very sought after neighborhood. Gated community and great schools if you have kids. All modern amenities, granite counter tops in the Kitchen. Refrigerator comes with the lease. Master bedroom and a spacious walk in closet is a must see. Dogs (less than 50 lbs) will be considered. HOA is paid by owner and covers front lawn maintenance.