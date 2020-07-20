All apartments in Denton County
201 WESTMINSTER Drive
201 WESTMINSTER Drive

201 Westminster Drive · No Longer Available
201 Westminster Drive, Denton County, TX 75056
Castle Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
media room
Gorgeous American Legend Home on corner lot! This home boasts all the modern, luxury amenities you would expect in Castle Hills. Brand new beautiful luxury wood-like vinyl planks throughout, upstairs & downstairs! Granite counters in kitchen & all bathrooms, custom cabinets, SS appliances. Game room & media room plus Upstairs mother-in-law suite with private bath. Formals and eat-in kitchen. Huge covered patio. APPLICATION, CRITERIA FORM & FLOORPLAN IN SUPPLEMENTAL DOCS. APP FEE IS $50 PER ADULT PAYABLE TO VICTOR VO IN CASH OR PAYPAL (PERSONAL PAYMENT). PETS DETERMINED ON CASE-BY-CASE-BASIS, PET DEPOSIT IS $450 PER PET. CURRENT APP, CRITERIA FORM, FEE, 3 MONTHS OF PAYSTUBS, COLOR COPIES OF DL'S ARE REQUIRED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 WESTMINSTER Drive have any available units?
201 WESTMINSTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 201 WESTMINSTER Drive have?
Some of 201 WESTMINSTER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 WESTMINSTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
201 WESTMINSTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 WESTMINSTER Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 WESTMINSTER Drive is pet friendly.
Does 201 WESTMINSTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 201 WESTMINSTER Drive offers parking.
Does 201 WESTMINSTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 WESTMINSTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 WESTMINSTER Drive have a pool?
No, 201 WESTMINSTER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 201 WESTMINSTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 201 WESTMINSTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 201 WESTMINSTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 WESTMINSTER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 WESTMINSTER Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 WESTMINSTER Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
