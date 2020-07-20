201 WESTMINSTER Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous American Legend Home on corner lot! This home boasts all the modern, luxury amenities you would expect in Castle Hills. Brand new beautiful luxury wood-like vinyl planks throughout, upstairs & downstairs! Granite counters in kitchen & all bathrooms, custom cabinets, SS appliances. Game room & media room plus Upstairs mother-in-law suite with private bath. Formals and eat-in kitchen. Huge covered patio. APPLICATION, CRITERIA FORM & FLOORPLAN IN SUPPLEMENTAL DOCS. APP FEE IS $50 PER ADULT PAYABLE TO VICTOR VO IN CASH OR PAYPAL (PERSONAL PAYMENT). PETS DETERMINED ON CASE-BY-CASE-BASIS, PET DEPOSIT IS $450 PER PET. CURRENT APP, CRITERIA FORM, FEE, 3 MONTHS OF PAYSTUBS, COLOR COPIES OF DL'S ARE REQUIRED.