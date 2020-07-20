201 WESTMINSTER Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking media room

Gorgeous American Legend Home on corner lot! This home boasts all the modern, luxury amenities you would expect in Castle Hills. Brand new beautiful luxury wood-like vinyl planks throughout, upstairs & downstairs! Granite counters in kitchen & all bathrooms, custom cabinets, SS appliances. Game room & media room plus Upstairs mother-in-law suite with private bath. Formals and eat-in kitchen. Huge covered patio. APPLICATION, CRITERIA FORM & FLOORPLAN IN SUPPLEMENTAL DOCS. APP FEE IS $50 PER ADULT PAYABLE TO VICTOR VO IN CASH OR PAYPAL (PERSONAL PAYMENT). PETS DETERMINED ON CASE-BY-CASE-BASIS, PET DEPOSIT IS $450 PER PET. CURRENT APP, CRITERIA FORM, FEE, 3 MONTHS OF PAYSTUBS, COLOR COPIES OF DL'S ARE REQUIRED.