Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome to FRISCO ISD. Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath corner lot home in Frisco Ranch. Open concept floor plan, great for entertaining. Spacious master bedroom has dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. Enjoy and relax under your pergola and large backyard which is great for a bbq. You will have full access to all the amenities, pool, walking paths and great FISD schools. Pictures coming soon