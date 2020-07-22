14508 Little Anne Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Exemplary FRISCO SCHOOLS! Completely updated & absolutely beautiful home! Gorgeous wood floors through out first floor, updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, new paint throughout, updated bathrooms with granite tops and much more.Master down, large master bath, walk-in closet, dual sinks & separate shower. Oversize 3rd living area up & 3 large secondary bedrooms. Tons of storage space. A MUST SEE! TONS SPACE. Landscaped front and backyard, community pool, parks & walking trails. Mins to 380,DNT&121