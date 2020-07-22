All apartments in Denton County
Last updated March 29 2020 at 2:51 AM

14508 Little Anne Drive

14508 Little Anne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14508 Little Anne Drive, Denton County, TX 75068

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Exemplary FRISCO SCHOOLS! Completely updated & absolutely beautiful home! Gorgeous wood floors through out first floor, updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, new paint throughout, updated bathrooms with granite tops and much more.Master down, large master bath, walk-in closet, dual sinks & separate shower. Oversize 3rd living area up & 3 large secondary bedrooms. Tons of storage space. A MUST SEE! TONS SPACE. Landscaped front and backyard, community pool, parks & walking trails. Mins to 380,DNT&121

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14508 Little Anne Drive have any available units?
14508 Little Anne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 14508 Little Anne Drive have?
Some of 14508 Little Anne Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14508 Little Anne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14508 Little Anne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14508 Little Anne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14508 Little Anne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 14508 Little Anne Drive offer parking?
No, 14508 Little Anne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14508 Little Anne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14508 Little Anne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14508 Little Anne Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14508 Little Anne Drive has a pool.
Does 14508 Little Anne Drive have accessible units?
No, 14508 Little Anne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14508 Little Anne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14508 Little Anne Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14508 Little Anne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14508 Little Anne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
