Denton County, TX
1436 Cheyenne Dr.
1436 Cheyenne Dr.

1436 Cheyenne Dr · No Longer Available
1436 Cheyenne Dr, Denton County, TX 76227

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
fireplace
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1436 Cheyenne Dr. Available 07/01/19 Newer Built, Desirable Floor plan - Great Community Living - This newer built home has a great open floor plan. Calming Dorian Gray paint completes the inside, Hardwood Floors, Beautifully custom tiled areas, Kitchen features farmers sink, Granite counters, Lots of Counter and Cabinet space, Beautiful custom back splash, Stainless Steel Appliances. Wood burning fireplace with upgraded surround. Split Master, Master bath has walk in closet,dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Covered back patio with built in Grill, granite counter and wine refrigerator. Pond with fountain behind home. Located in a great family community which includes pools, playgrounds, ponds and walking trails. This home has everything you need to move right in and Relax!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 1436 Cheyenne Dr. have any available units?
1436 Cheyenne Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 1436 Cheyenne Dr. have?
Some of 1436 Cheyenne Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 Cheyenne Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1436 Cheyenne Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 Cheyenne Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1436 Cheyenne Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1436 Cheyenne Dr. offer parking?
No, 1436 Cheyenne Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1436 Cheyenne Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1436 Cheyenne Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 Cheyenne Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1436 Cheyenne Dr. has a pool.
Does 1436 Cheyenne Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1436 Cheyenne Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 Cheyenne Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1436 Cheyenne Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1436 Cheyenne Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1436 Cheyenne Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
