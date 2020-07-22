Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1436 Cheyenne Dr. Available 07/01/19 Newer Built, Desirable Floor plan - Great Community Living - This newer built home has a great open floor plan. Calming Dorian Gray paint completes the inside, Hardwood Floors, Beautifully custom tiled areas, Kitchen features farmers sink, Granite counters, Lots of Counter and Cabinet space, Beautiful custom back splash, Stainless Steel Appliances. Wood burning fireplace with upgraded surround. Split Master, Master bath has walk in closet,dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Covered back patio with built in Grill, granite counter and wine refrigerator. Pond with fountain behind home. Located in a great family community which includes pools, playgrounds, ponds and walking trails. This home has everything you need to move right in and Relax!



(RLNE4955449)