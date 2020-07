Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful single story house in Frisco ISD! The house is equipped with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 living area, 2 dining areas, and a spacious Kitchen with granite counter top and natural stone. The entire house has wooden floor and carpet and have large windows which gives a good lighting. Also have a cozy fireplace, Moreover there is a spacious backyard with fencing all around, where you enjoying the manicure landscaping.