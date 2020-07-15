1213 Lone Pine Drive

Amenities

garage walk in closets pool playground fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Well maintained house in Frisco ISD with lakes, jogging trail, swimming pools and children playground. High rating Frisco schools (Robertson Elementary, Stafford Middle School and Lone Star High School). Close to multiple highways (Dallas North Toll way, HWY 121 and I-380). Close to several large shopping centers. Open design with family room and a spacious eat-in kitchen. Wood burning fireplace in family. Study room at front and family-sized dining area close to front entry. Master bedroom with a walk-in closet, separate tub and tiled shower. Very nice and large private backyard.