Home
/
Denton County, TX
/
1213 Lone Pine Drive
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:25 AM

1213 Lone Pine Drive

1213 Lone Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1213 Lone Pine Drive, Denton County, TX 75068

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Well maintained house in Frisco ISD with lakes, jogging trail, swimming pools and children playground. High rating Frisco schools (Robertson Elementary, Stafford Middle School and Lone Star High School). Close to multiple highways (Dallas North Toll way, HWY 121 and I-380). Close to several large shopping centers. Open design with family room and a spacious eat-in kitchen. Wood burning fireplace in family. Study room at front and family-sized dining area close to front entry. Master bedroom with a walk-in closet, separate tub and tiled shower. Very nice and large private backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Lone Pine Drive have any available units?
1213 Lone Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 1213 Lone Pine Drive have?
Some of 1213 Lone Pine Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 Lone Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Lone Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Lone Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1213 Lone Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 1213 Lone Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1213 Lone Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 1213 Lone Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 Lone Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Lone Pine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1213 Lone Pine Drive has a pool.
Does 1213 Lone Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1213 Lone Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Lone Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1213 Lone Pine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1213 Lone Pine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1213 Lone Pine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
