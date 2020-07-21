11712 Beach Street

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Gorgeous Shores of Hidden Cove Gated Community Home in Frisco! This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3002 sq ft with 2 car garage. The first floor features an open floor plan, additional bedroom, bright windows, and a spacious master suite. The kitchen equipped with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located utility room On the second floor of this two-story home, venture into the game room, media room, and two spacious bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath. Located on shores of Lake Lewisville, with community pool, park and green belt. You will come to new home.. all that North Texas can offer. Come check it out.