Denton County, TX
11712 Beach Street
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:24 AM

11712 Beach Street

11712 Beach Street · No Longer Available
Location

11712 Beach Street, Denton County, TX 75034

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Gorgeous Shores of Hidden Cove Gated Community Home in Frisco! This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3002 sq ft with 2 car garage. The first floor features an open floor plan, additional bedroom, bright windows, and a spacious master suite. The kitchen equipped with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located utility room On the second floor of this two-story home, venture into the game room, media room, and two spacious bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath. Located on shores of Lake Lewisville, with community pool, park and green belt. You will come to new home.. all that North Texas can offer. Come check it out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11712 Beach Street have any available units?
11712 Beach Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 11712 Beach Street have?
Some of 11712 Beach Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11712 Beach Street currently offering any rent specials?
11712 Beach Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11712 Beach Street pet-friendly?
No, 11712 Beach Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 11712 Beach Street offer parking?
Yes, 11712 Beach Street offers parking.
Does 11712 Beach Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11712 Beach Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11712 Beach Street have a pool?
Yes, 11712 Beach Street has a pool.
Does 11712 Beach Street have accessible units?
No, 11712 Beach Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11712 Beach Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11712 Beach Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11712 Beach Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11712 Beach Street does not have units with air conditioning.
