Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home in gated community features updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, 2 dining areas with the formal dining area can become second living area, 2 car garage, separate utility room with washer and dryer, and spacious fenced backyard. Access to Community pool and playground.Conveniently located near Frisco Lakes Golf Club, Hidden Cove Park and Marina, and Dallas North Tollway. Available for move in August 2019.