Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:22 AM

1127 Hot Springs Way

1127 Hot Springs Way · (513) 370-4812
Location

1127 Hot Springs Way, Denton County, TX 75009

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2338 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Unique single story home for lease across from Old Celina Park. This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and a 2.5 car garage. It’s equipped with a welcoming family room with gas burning fireplace. The back yard has covered patio with built-in gas grill and wood-burning pizza oven, perfect for entertaining guests! Large master suite features high ceilings, walk in closet, separate sunken shower and garden tub. It is a short walk to the neighborhood stocked pond, walking trail, and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 Hot Springs Way have any available units?
1127 Hot Springs Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1127 Hot Springs Way have?
Some of 1127 Hot Springs Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 Hot Springs Way currently offering any rent specials?
1127 Hot Springs Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 Hot Springs Way pet-friendly?
No, 1127 Hot Springs Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 1127 Hot Springs Way offer parking?
Yes, 1127 Hot Springs Way offers parking.
Does 1127 Hot Springs Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 Hot Springs Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 Hot Springs Way have a pool?
No, 1127 Hot Springs Way does not have a pool.
Does 1127 Hot Springs Way have accessible units?
No, 1127 Hot Springs Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 Hot Springs Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1127 Hot Springs Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1127 Hot Springs Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1127 Hot Springs Way does not have units with air conditioning.
