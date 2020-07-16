1127 Hot Springs Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets playground fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill garage

Unique single story home for lease across from Old Celina Park. This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and a 2.5 car garage. It’s equipped with a welcoming family room with gas burning fireplace. The back yard has covered patio with built-in gas grill and wood-burning pizza oven, perfect for entertaining guests! Large master suite features high ceilings, walk in closet, separate sunken shower and garden tub. It is a short walk to the neighborhood stocked pond, walking trail, and playground.