All apartments in Denton County
Find more places like 108 Westminster Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton County, TX
/
108 Westminster Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:48 PM

108 Westminster Drive

108 Westminster Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

108 Westminster Drive, Denton County, TX 75056
Castle Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
EAST FACING, light bright 4 bedrooms, 2 .5 bath, 2 car garage upgraded home on a Cul-De-Sac. Stone elevation. 2,989 Sq. Ft. house has Study, master bedroom, down. 3 bedrooms, a full bath, media and game room upstairs. Entrance Foyre, leads to Study on the Left, staicase across from it, then utility room and FD. Kitchen across from FD. It has marble counter tops, island, SS double 50:50 sink, 42 in. adjustable cabinets. Back splash. gas cooking, external vent system. Master has Jet tub and a separate standing shower. Wet areas Certile, remainder downstairs wood floor except the Master bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Westminster Drive have any available units?
108 Westminster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 108 Westminster Drive have?
Some of 108 Westminster Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Westminster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
108 Westminster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Westminster Drive pet-friendly?
No, 108 Westminster Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 108 Westminster Drive offer parking?
Yes, 108 Westminster Drive offers parking.
Does 108 Westminster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Westminster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Westminster Drive have a pool?
No, 108 Westminster Drive does not have a pool.
Does 108 Westminster Drive have accessible units?
No, 108 Westminster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Westminster Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Westminster Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Westminster Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Westminster Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXThe Colony, TXProsper, TXLittle Elm, TXCelina, TXHickory Creek, TXAubrey, TX
Krum, TXJustin, TXCorinth, TXCoppell, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXAddison, TXKeller, TXFarmers Branch, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District