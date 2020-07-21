108 Westminster Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

EAST FACING, light bright 4 bedrooms, 2 .5 bath, 2 car garage upgraded home on a Cul-De-Sac. Stone elevation. 2,989 Sq. Ft. house has Study, master bedroom, down. 3 bedrooms, a full bath, media and game room upstairs. Entrance Foyre, leads to Study on the Left, staicase across from it, then utility room and FD. Kitchen across from FD. It has marble counter tops, island, SS double 50:50 sink, 42 in. adjustable cabinets. Back splash. gas cooking, external vent system. Master has Jet tub and a separate standing shower. Wet areas Certile, remainder downstairs wood floor except the Master bedroom.