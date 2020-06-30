1017 Lavender Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room

Newly built 2 stroy Paloma creek 4b 2.5b - Property Id: 253861



Newly built 2 stories house in Paloma Creek South Ph 13a with Denton ISD has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Upstairs facilitates an open game room, separate media room- can be used as a man cave with additional bedrooms and full bath. Ground floor facilitates master bedroom with spacious bath, office room, mudroom, laundry room, and *open kitchen to family room* and a half bath. Pool sized backyard with 2 large car garage. Granite countertops, Stainless Appliances with gas range*.

Samsung stainless steel double door fridge, washer, dryer are included with warranty.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253861

Property Id 253861



(RLNE5724516)