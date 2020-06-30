All apartments in Denton County
Denton County, TX
1017 Lavender Dr
1017 Lavender Dr

1017 Lavender Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1017 Lavender Drive, Denton County, TX 75068

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Newly built 2 stroy Paloma creek 4b 2.5b - Property Id: 253861

Newly built 2 stories house in Paloma Creek South Ph 13a with Denton ISD has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Upstairs facilitates an open game room, separate media room- can be used as a man cave with additional bedrooms and full bath. Ground floor facilitates master bedroom with spacious bath, office room, mudroom, laundry room, and *open kitchen to family room* and a half bath. Pool sized backyard with 2 large car garage. Granite countertops, Stainless Appliances with gas range*.
Samsung stainless steel double door fridge, washer, dryer are included with warranty.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253861
Property Id 253861

(RLNE5724516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Lavender Dr have any available units?
1017 Lavender Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 1017 Lavender Dr have?
Some of 1017 Lavender Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 Lavender Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Lavender Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Lavender Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 Lavender Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1017 Lavender Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1017 Lavender Dr offers parking.
Does 1017 Lavender Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1017 Lavender Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Lavender Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1017 Lavender Dr has a pool.
Does 1017 Lavender Dr have accessible units?
No, 1017 Lavender Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Lavender Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 Lavender Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 Lavender Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1017 Lavender Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
