1017 Lavender Dr

Newly built 2 stroy Paloma creek 4b 2.5b - Property Id: 253861
Newly built 2 stories house in Paloma Creek South Ph 13a with Denton ISD has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Upstairs facilitates an open game room, separate media room- can be used as a man cave with additional bedrooms and full bath. Ground floor facilitates master bedroom with spacious bath, office room, mudroom, laundry room, and *open kitchen to family room* and a half bath. Pool sized backyard with 2 large car garage. Granite countertops, Stainless Appliances with gas range*.
Samsung stainless steel double door fridge, washer, dryer are included with warranty.
