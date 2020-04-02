Great property flow with awesome location 4 bedroom 2 full bath 2 car garage big living room with breakfast nook and formal dining area. Back covered patio and fenced backyard. 12 month minimum lease one pet is allowed depending on the breed with additional deposit and pet rent. All occupants 18yrs or older must apply $30 app fee. Due to current situation showings will be scheduled after you have received and reviewed the qualifications standards and seen the video walkthrough please call to request it.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 937 Mesa Vista Drive have any available units?
937 Mesa Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 937 Mesa Vista Drive have?
Some of 937 Mesa Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 Mesa Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
937 Mesa Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 Mesa Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 937 Mesa Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 937 Mesa Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 937 Mesa Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 937 Mesa Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 Mesa Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 Mesa Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 937 Mesa Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 937 Mesa Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 937 Mesa Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 937 Mesa Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 937 Mesa Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 937 Mesa Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 937 Mesa Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)