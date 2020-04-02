937 Mesa Vista Drive

Amenities

Great property flow with awesome location 4 bedroom 2 full bath 2 car garage big living room with breakfast nook and formal dining area. Back covered patio and fenced backyard. 12 month minimum lease one pet is allowed depending on the breed with additional deposit and pet rent. All occupants 18yrs or older must apply $30 app fee. Due to current situation showings will be scheduled after you have received and reviewed the qualifications standards and seen the video walkthrough please call to request it.